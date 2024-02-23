Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sempra Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:SRE opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
