Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.