Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo Sells 5,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Xometry Stock Performance
Xometry stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Xometry by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
