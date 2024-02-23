Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,474,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,451,000 after buying an additional 6,647,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,426,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,251,000 after buying an additional 1,458,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.