Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $138,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 263.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZION opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,470 shares of company stock worth $559,882. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

