Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $226.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.34.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

