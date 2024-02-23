Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $249.04

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.04, but opened at $213.00. Zscaler shares last traded at $210.62, with a volume of 1,916,767 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total transaction of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

