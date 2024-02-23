Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,669 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.80% of Zumiez worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 279.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $24.64.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

