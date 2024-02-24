12,568 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 140,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.