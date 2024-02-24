12,986 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.