1,414 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $126.32 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $165.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.