1,720 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

