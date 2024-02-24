1,990 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,095,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

