1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.90% of 1st Source worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 54.6% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 27.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $49.71 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

