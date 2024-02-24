20,938 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $46.77.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

