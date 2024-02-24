2,100 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 65.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after buying an additional 242,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $29,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.98. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

