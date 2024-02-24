23,378 Shares in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,378 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of Upland Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Upland Software by 498.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Upland Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

