242,937 Shares in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 242,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.23% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

