25,704 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

