2,696 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

