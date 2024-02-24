2,872 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after buying an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.
Etsy Price Performance
Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $129.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Etsy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.