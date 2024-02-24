2,872 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after buying an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after purchasing an additional 558,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $129.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Get Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.