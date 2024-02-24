3,381 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $79.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $963.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

