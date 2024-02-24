39,605 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,556,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,792 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 12.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 68.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BN opened at $41.26 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.