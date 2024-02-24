53,681 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

CNX stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.