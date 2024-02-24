5,472 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FE opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

