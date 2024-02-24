578 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $391.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $396.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.21 and a 200-day moving average of $346.94. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

