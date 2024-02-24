6,108 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,108 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after acquiring an additional 280,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after acquiring an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.35%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

