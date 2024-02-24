6,940 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 676,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 381,278 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

