764 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 764 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $282.09 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.