883,600 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 883,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 1,162,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 384,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $433.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTI

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.