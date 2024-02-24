9,734 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.73.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

