Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 231,416 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 189.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,416 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 139,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

