Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,515 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5,992.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.05. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

