Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 57,206 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 502.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,206 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

