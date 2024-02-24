Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 727,934 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 742.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,934 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Zymeworks worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYME. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zymeworks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,834.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 18,198 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $193,808.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,834.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at $103,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $436,264 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $11.94 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $835.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

