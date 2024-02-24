Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 285.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after purchasing an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

