Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $377,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

