Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 107,999 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 191.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,999 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

