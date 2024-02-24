Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 73,109 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Everspin Technologies worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $95,956.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $95,956.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,557 shares of company stock valued at $572,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

MRAM opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.05. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

See Also

