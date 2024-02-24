Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Genesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,863,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Genesco by 29.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $31.32 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

