Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 344,782 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 344,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of New Mountain Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 45.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on New Mountain Finance

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.