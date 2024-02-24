Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Natural Resource Partners worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NRP stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.