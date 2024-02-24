Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,886 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

