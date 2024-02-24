Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,496 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

