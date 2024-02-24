Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.21% of Core Molding Technologies worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 669.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 364,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $17.41 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.65.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

