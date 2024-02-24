Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Telos worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Telos by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.60. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

