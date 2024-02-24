Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

