Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 135.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236,680 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,117.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

