Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

WTS opened at $198.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

