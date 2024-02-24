Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.78. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBI. Raymond James raised their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTBI

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.