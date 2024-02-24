Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.91% of Puma Biotechnology worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,811 shares of company stock valued at $291,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBYI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $311.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

